VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the 2022 Jimmy Awards

For the first time in three years, high school theatre's biggest night returned in-person at the Minskoff Theatre, last night, June 27. Broadway and Disney+ actress Kate Reinders was the host of the ceremony, which spotlighted 92 nominess from 46 regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League-member performance arts centers.

Click here to check out photos from the star-studded red carpet and check out video highlights from the ceremony below!

Jimmy Awards opening number:

Character medley 1:

Character medley 2:

Character medley 3:

Character medley 4:

Female Composers Tribute:

Best Actor winner, Nicholas Barrón (Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards):

Best Actress winner, Kendall Becerra (The Broadway San Diego Awards):

The industry coaches for the thirteenth awards ceremony included Desi Oakley, Max Chernin, Howard McGillin, Janet Dacal, MaryAnn Hu, Denis Jones, and Jacques Smith, who mentored the 92 high school students who came to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, as well as other honors and scholarships.

The show's dynamic ensemble and solo performances were judged by a notable panel including Tony Award®-nominated and TV producers, a Tony Award-nominated actress, and award-winning casting experts. Tim Federle, Montego Glover, Brian Moreland, Alecia Parker, Tara Rubin, and Bernie Telsey selected the evening's winners. Preliminary judges who will evaluate nominees prior to the ceremony include KRISTIAN CHARBONIER, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-TIMSON, DALE MOTT, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships.