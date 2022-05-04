VIDEO: Watch Highlights from OLD FRIENDS, Celebrating Stephen Sondheim!

An all-star cast came together last night (Tuesday, May 3) in London's West End for a thrilling, joyous celebration of the extraordinary talents and legacy of composer & lyricist Stephen Sondheim at the theatre which was gloriously rebuilt and renamed in his honor. Produced by longtime Sondheim friend and collaborator, Cameron Mackintosh, SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS gala concert sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the launch of the Sondheim Foundation.

The all-star cast featured Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damien Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovendon, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D. Xavier. The evening was staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman, with choreography by Stephen Mear and a 26-piece orchestra conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. (A list of songs performed is attached) .

Check out highlights from the epic night, including performances of "Being Alive," "Old Friends" and "Our Time" below!