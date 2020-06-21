VIDEO: Watch GEORGIA MAE JAMES UNPLUGS AMERICA on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) for Plays In The House Teen Edition: GEORGIA MAE JAMES UNPLUGS AMERICA: By Elizabeth Gregory Wilder. Starring Alex Bello, Jamie Glickman, Kristoffer Kennedy, Maria Nalieth and Charlie Tassone. Q&A with the playwright after! Benefitting Alabama Shakespeare Festival.
Tune in below!
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
