VIDEO: Watch Felicia Finley, Stephanie Gibson, Angie Schworer & More in ELECTRIC ISLAND

Electric Island- a new musical conceived and written by Rachelle Rak with music and additional lyrics by Steven Jamail. This developmental project tells the real stories of women working on Broadway: those working hard to go from show to show and aren't the recognized stars above the marquee. Shining light on women of all ages, ethnicities, and sexual orientations, Electric Island illuminates how these performers have navigated the highs and lows of a life in the theater--on stage and off.

Check it out below!

Study up on the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

The Electric Island team dares to believe that art will persevere while bringing theater to audiences in a non-traditional way. This powerful group of artists will bring you a performance about the women of Broadway while benefiting and celebrating The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative (PNWHI), a program of The Actors Fund. To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/electric-island-musical.

The benefit performance will star Jerusha Cavazos, Felicia Finley, Stephanie Gibson, Joy Hidalgo, Marissa Rosen, and Angie Schworer. The performance was directed by Cady Huffman and Steven Jamail served as the musical director. Orchestrations and arrangements were crafted by Omar Camps-Kamrin, music production and engineering was done by Alex Hartman, and technical/graphic design and editing was provided by Marty Thomas. Melanie T. Morgan is the production stage manager, and the event is being produced by Dani Davis and Rachelle Rak, in association with Justin Bohon, Cory Greenberg, Jerry Mitchell, Donald Nolan, and Al Tapper.