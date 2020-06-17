VIDEO: Watch FREE SPEECH VOLUME 3: Next Generation on STARS IN THE HOUSE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continued today (2pm) with Plays In The House: FREE SPEECH VOLUME 3: Next Generation: Spoken Word, Song, and Dance with students and alumni from Montclair State University, New York University, University of Michigan and the Black Arts Institute at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Starring Naima Alakham, Brittany-Laurelle, Janelle Clayton, Jonathan Duvelson, Ronnita Freeman, Kalonjee Gallimore, Lauryn Hobbs, Ashley Hurd, Elliot Johnson, Jonah Nash, Mukta Phatak, Tavia Riveé, Daja M. Rice, Grace Rivera, Vanessa Sierra, Justin Sudderth, Dai Thompson, Welinton Vallejo, Jasón Wells, Adrienne Witt. Benefiting the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
