VIDEO: Watch Derek Hough, Julianne Hough & Hayley Erbert Channel BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG!

Get ready for a night of magic and music tomorrow, April 16, as "The Disney Family Singalong," hosted by Ryan Seacrest, airs at 8pm. The nationwide singalong event will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

Adding to the star-studded lineup of celebrity guests are Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner; an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" with Kenny Ortega and his friends from "High School Musical," "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombies" and beyond, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio; and additional surprise appearances. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN" will reunite for a mesmerizing rendition of "Friend Like Me." Previously announced celebrity guests include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and many more from across The Walt Disney Company portfolio, including Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, Disney Music Group and Disney Theatrical Productions.

Tune in tomorrow to watch and get a sneak peek of Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert performing a BEAUTY AND THE BEAST favorite below!





