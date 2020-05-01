VIDEO: Watch DeWitt Fleming Jr. and Kendrick Jones Perform 'Happy As the Day is Long' in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features DeWitt Fleming Jr. and Kendrick Jones in the New York City Center Gala Production of Cotton Club Parade in 2011!
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchivesa?? Encores! and Jazz at Lincoln Center joined forces for this "special presentation" which featured Wynton Marsalis and the @jazzdotorg orchestra recreating "the greatest floor show on earth." a?? a?? Harold Arlen, having apprenticed at Harlem's Cotton Club, provided many of the songs for these late-night revues, including this expression of pure joy, complete with a great tap break choreographed by @warrencarlyle.a?? a?? Cotton Club transferred to Broadway as After Midnight, but here is footage from the City Center premiere. a?? a?? ?: @dewittflemingjr & Kendrick Jones "Happy As the Day is Long"a?? Gala Production - Cotton Club Parade 2011
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Apr 30, 2020 at 8:51pm PDT
