VIDEO: Watch DeWitt Fleming Jr. and Kendrick Jones Perform 'Happy As the Day is Long' in New #EncoresArchives

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features DeWitt Fleming Jr. and Kendrick Jones in the New York City Center Gala Production of Cotton Club Parade in 2011!

Watch the video below!





