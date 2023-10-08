VIDEO: Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT

I Need That begins preview performances on Friday, October 13, 2023.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo 4 Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning

Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company in I Need That, starring alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in a deeply human new comedy from playwright Theresa Rebeck and director Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the team behind Bernhardt/Hamlet.

Watch the cast discuss the production, which begins previews on Friday, October 13, below!

Sam doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Photo
Video: Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway

In this video, watch as we check in with the company of Roundabout Theatre Company's next Broadway play, the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck.

2
Danny DeVito Led I NEED THAT on Broadway Sets Dates & Creative Team Photo
Danny DeVito Led I NEED THAT on Broadway Sets Dates & Creative Team

Don't miss out on the highly-anticipated Broadway debut of 'I NEED THAT' starring Danny DeVito. Find out all the details about the show's performances starting in October and get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

3
Danny DeVito Will Return to Broadway in Theresa Rebecks I NEED THAT Photo
Danny DeVito Will Return to Broadway in Theresa Rebeck's I NEED THAT

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the Broadway and Off-Broadway line-up for the 2023-2024 season. Check out all the details on who, what, when, and where!

More Hot Stories For You

KO to Star in World Premiere of Erlina Ortiz and Robi Hager's SILUETAS in PhiladelphiaKO to Star in World Premiere of Erlina Ortiz and Robi Hager's SILUETAS in Philadelphia
Josh Gad Will Be Out of Today's Matinee of GUTENBURG! THE MUSICALJosh Gad Will Be Out of Today's Matinee of GUTENBURG! THE MUSICAL
Barbra Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir, My Name Is BarbraBarbra Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir, My Name Is Barbra
Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public TheaterVideo: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater

Videos

Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
Watch THE LION KING's Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar Video
Watch THE LION KING's Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar
SWEENEY TODD Cast Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
SWEENEY TODD Cast Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You