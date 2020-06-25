VIDEO: Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ann Hampton Callaway, Postmodern Jukebox and More Perform 'Pick Yourself Up'

Grammy award-winning vocalists and instrumentalists, studio musicians, top YouTube music creators and even a world-class tap dancer have all come together to raise funds for their fellow artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is an ambitious mass video collaboration of a full cross section of jazz and entertainment stars, set to the tune of the 1936 Depression-era song, "Pick Yourself Up," written by Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields.

Watch below!

The video features DeSare along with featured artists including Brian Stokes Mitchell (Tony Award Winner), Steve Tyrell (Grammy Award-winning singer and producer), John Pizzarelli (Jazz Vocalist and Guitarist), Grace Kelly (Saxophonist), Tierney Sutton (Jazz Singer), Ann Hampton Callaway (Jazz Singer), Catherine Russell (Jazz Singer), Bria Skonberg (Singer and Trumpet Player), Benny Bennack III (Singer and Trumpet Player), Clint Holmes (Vocalist), Jarrett Johnson (Vocalist), Andrew Brady (Principal Bassoonist for Atlanta Symphony), The Piano Guys (Star YouTube Musical Act), Postmodern Jukebox (Star YouTube Music Creator), John Manzari (Tap Dancer), Aaron Weinstein (Jazz Violinist), Brian Czach(Drummer), Billy Thornton (Bassist), Edward Decker (Guitar) and Tedd Firth (Pianist and Co-Arranger).

The song was arranged by Tedd Firth and Yamaha Artist Tony DeSare. DeSare conceived and produced the project, mixed the audio and edited the video.

The video is being released in conjunction with a major fundraising campaign with the Actors Fund. Anyone wishing to help artists during these difficult times is encouraged to make a donation here:

http://www.actorsfund.org/jazz

"When I first found myself at home with all my shows canceled, I felt an overwhelming urge to do something to help while quarantining at home," said DeSare. "I started reaching out to my very talented and creative friends to ask if they would collaborate with me to raise awareness and money for our colleagues and peers.

"Tedd Firth and I arranged the tune, I got live instruments to record their tracks from home and sent out the track to artists so they could make their contribution. Some sang a few bars, some played their instrument and some content creators took their own 8 bar solo making their own independent contribution to the virtual jam session.

"It's been a labor of love to put this project together, and am hopeful that it serves as a reminder of the comfort that music can bring and that the music makers are in need of help right now as live music events will most likely be the very last thing to return to normal."

For more information about Tony DeSare, visit http://www.tonydesare.com. For more information about the Actors Fund, visit http://www.actorsfund.org.

