VIDEO: Watch Bonnie Milligan, Christy Altomare, Jason Gotay & More in Highlights from New City Music Theatre's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

New City Music Theatre, formerly Cleveland Musical Theatre, held the first production under its new name and reinvigorated mission on Thursday, August 26 when it presented Jason Robert Brown's seminal work Songs for a New World. Reimagined through a contemporary storytelling lens and performed by an expanded, star-studded cast including Liz Calloway, Jason Gotay, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mary Kate Morrissey, and Ximone Rose, among others, at Radial Park at Halletts Point in Queens.

As its premiere production following a rebranding, renaming, and relocation, New City Music Theatre-formerly Cleveland Musical Theatre-celebrated its new home in New York City by paying tribute to the thriving communities who have seen and been through it all in the last year and a half.

"It was very special to launch New City Music Theatre last Thursday evening with this incredible group of artists," Miles J. Sternfeld, Producing Artistic Director of New City Music Theatre said today. "Sharing the stories of Songs for a New World against the New York City skyline in a safe, socially distanced venue made this a truly unforgettable experience. I look forward to sharing new experiences with our audiences at NCMT."

The production featured Christy Altomare, Yemen Brown, Liz Calloway, Marc G. Dalio, Nick Drake, Rick Edinger, Zuri Noelle Ford, Jennifer Florentino, Jason Gotay, Bre Jackson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Bonnie Milligan, Mary Kate Morrissey, Yuka Notsuka, Nancy Opel, Kyle Taylor Parker, Shereen Pimentel, Ciara Renée, Ximone Rose, Darian Sanders, Heath Saunders, Michael James Scott, Grace Stockdale, and Michael Anthony Sylvester.

NCMT Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld directed the production, with music direction by Rick Edinger and choreography by Ahmad Simmons. Jamibeth Margolis was the casting director.