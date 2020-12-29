Click Here for More Articles on Broken Records
VIDEO: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR, Episode 17- Live at 12pm!
Get ready for some "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill"!
Every Tuesday at 12pm ET, BroadwayWorld's own "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Next Year, Some Year," a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying.
For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight.
In the meantime, listen to the newest episode of Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
