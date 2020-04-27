VIDEO: Watch Ariana Grande, Shoshana Bean & More with Jason Robert Brown For Virtual SubCulture Residency Concert

Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually! This special concert is free to watch, but will encourage viewers to donate money to assist the SubCulture staff and musicians during this unprecedented time. Tonight's event featured performances by Brown's longtime band, along with special guests Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean. Bean, the foremost interpreter of Brown's work, returned to the Residency for the fifth time, while Grande, who made her Broadway debut in Brown's 2008 musical 13, made her first Residency appearance.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW!

"What I have missed and mourned the most over these last extraordinary weeks has been my ability to connect with music - to play and sing with other musicians, and to feel the audience responding," Brown said. "Every month for the past five years, I've been able to do just that at SubCulture, working with the best musicians and singers I know to make music together for a smart, involved and joyful audience in a place that's come to feel like a second home. Sitting here watching the news go by, I had to do something, I had to figure out some way to let these notes and words in my head come out and be shared with my collaborators and my audience, and so, here we are. All of us in our homes, making music however and whenever we can, with an amazing team to help pull it all together, and two of the greatest singers on the planet Earth: the patron saint of the SubCulture Residency, Shoshana Bean, and Grammy-winner, icon and total theater nerd Ariana Grande. We've put together a show about what we've lost, what we've discovered and what we're grateful for, and I can't wait to share it with you."

Launched in August 2014, this concert marks the 58th in SubCulture's critically acclaimed collaboration with Mr. Brown. Each concert incorporates an eclectic mix of material featuring music from throughout Mr. Brown's career, along with new works in development. The series has also been host to an array of special guests, including Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan, Wayne Brady, Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Raul Esparza, and more.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You