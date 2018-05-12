VIDEO: Watch Andrew Rannells' Full Live From Lincoln Center Concert Now

Acclaimed for his standout performances in Broadway's "The Book of Mormon" and Lena Dunham's "Girls," versatile performer Andrew Rannells shows he can do just about anything in a daringly diverse set of songs. The full concert is now available to stream on PBS.org.

Watch it now here!

Live From Lincoln Center Presents - Stars in Concert is a debut series from Live From Lincoln Center, showcasing four of the leading voices of the stage and screen - Sutton Foster, Leslie Odom, Jr., Stephanie J. Block and Andrew Rannells. On four consecutive Fridays on PBS, continuing May 4 with Stephanie J. Block, these incredible performers illuminate their musical journeys to stardom - revisiting favorite songs, and delighting viewers with their versatility and captivating performances.

Select episodes will also be available on BroadwayHD with exclusive, never before seen content beginning May 10.









