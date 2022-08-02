VIDEO: Watch An All New Trailer For The Met: Live in HD's 2022/2023 Season

Tickets are on sale now for the Met's 2022-23 Live in HD series of movie theater transmissions, which features ten spectacular productions, including exciting company premieres, new productions, and repertory favorites, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Watch an all-new trailer and get a first look inside the productions and season below!

The series features stars familiar to Broadway audiences such as soprano Renée Fleming and director Ivo van Hove.

The Met's 2022-23 season of live movie theater transmissions features ten spectacular productions, including exciting company premieres, new productions, and classic repertory favorites.

To learn more about the Met's 2023-23 live in HD series click here.

See the entire series lineup below, and find a theatre near you by clicking here.

Medea

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022

Having triumphed at the Met in some of the repertory's fiercest soprano roles, Sondra Radvanovsky stars as the mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for vengeance. Joining Radvanovsky in the Met-premiere production of Cherubini's rarely performed masterpiece is tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea's Argonaut husband, Giasone; soprano Janai Brugger as her rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as her father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Medea's confidante, Neris. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

La Traviata

Saturday, November 5th, 2022

Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta-one of opera's ultimate heroines-in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self- centered lover Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

The Hours

Saturday, December 10th, 2022

Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts's The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham's acclaimed novel. Inspired by Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway and made a household name by the Oscar-winning 2002 film version starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman, the powerful story follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society. The exciting premiere radiates with star power with Kelli O'Hara and Joyce DiDonato joining Fleming as the opera's trio of heroines. Phelim McDermott directs this compelling drama, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct Puts's poignant and powerful score. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Fedora

Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Umberto Giordano's exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met's new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today's most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidant, and baritone Artur Ruciński is the diplomat De Siriex, with much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings-a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Lohengrin

Saturday, March 18th, 2023

Wagner's soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner's breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Falstaff

Saturday, April 1st, 2023

Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi's glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium on April 1 to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park, Ailyn Pérez, and Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.

Der Rosenkavalier

Saturday, April 15th, 2023

A dream cast assembles for Strauss's grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aging Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover Octavian and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie's wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen's fin-de-siècle staging. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Der Rosenkavalier

Saturday, April 15th, 2023

A dream cast assembles for Strauss's grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aging Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover Octavian and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie's wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen's fin-de-siècle staging. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Champion

Saturday, April 29th, 2023

Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard brings his first opera to the Met after his Fire Shut Up in My Bones triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021-22. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, and mezzo- soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for Blanchard's second Met premiere, also reuniting the director-and-choreographer team of James Robinson and Camille A. Brown. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Don Giovanni

Saturday, May 20th, 2023

Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's A View from the Bridge and West Side Story, Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart's tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni's conquests-Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina-and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Die Zauberflöte

Saturday, June 3rd, 2023

One of opera's most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years-a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared "the best production I've ever witnessed of Mozart's opera." Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart's fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.