VIDEO: Watch All 13 Jimmy Awards Opening Numbers

In just days, the nation's most talented teens will gather at the Minskoff Theatre to perform at the Jimmy Awards! This year, 96 nominees, coming from 48 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S. will compete for the ultimate prizes of Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award, as well as other honors and scholarships.

It took years for the Jimmy Awards to grow as big as they are today. Below, check out all 13 opening numbers from ceremonies past, starting with 2009, which featured just 32 students!

2009 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2010 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2011 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2012 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2013 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2014 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2015 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2016 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2017 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2018 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2019 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2021 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2022 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

Corbin Bleu returns to host this year’s Jimmy Awards taking place on Monday, June 26th at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre.