Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

Star of stage and screen Corbin Bleu returns to host this year’s Jimmy Awards taking place on Monday, June 26th at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 96 nominees who will be arriving to New York City to compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the 14th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony. The event will be streamed live in its entirety on YouTube and Facebook. WABC’s Live Intermission Show will also stream live from the theatre and include exclusive interviews.

Star of stage and screen Corbin Bleu returns to host this year’s Jimmy Awards taking place on Monday, June 26th at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre.

American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during the Jimmy Awards both in the theatre and for the livestream. Live captions will also be available on the livestream. Accessibility services secured by Invest in Access.

The 2023 Jimmy Awards will also welcome two student reporters: “JD” Jonathan Gregory Davis from Broadway Star of the Future in Tampa, FL and Katie Koslow from The Stephen Sondheim Awards in New Haven, CT. These aspiring journalists were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media from The Minskoff Theatre on June 26th, providing fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance. JD and Katie will also conduct exclusive interviews with the 2023 Best Actor and Best Actress winners following the awards ceremony. As part of the experience, they will be granted a special visit to the WABC studios to observe the behind-the-scenes production of an upcoming news segment.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

See the nominees below!

  • Regional Program: Albuquerque, NM

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Enchantment Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Breton Sego

    Best Actress Nominee: Nori Kai Little

  • Regional Program: Appleton, WI

    Regional Awards Program Name: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

    Best Actor Nominee: Luke Calaway

    Best Actress Nominee: Lily Davis

  • Regional Program: Atlanta, GA

    Regional Awards Program Name: Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Trever Arnold

    Best Actress Nominee: Emily Marx

  • Regional Program: Austin, TX

    Regional Awards Program Name: Heller Awards for Young Artists

    Best Actor Nominee: Langston Lee

    Best Actress Nominee: Kyra Carr

  • Regional Program: Boise, ID

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Idaho High School Theater Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Qai Gerber

    Best Actress Nominee: Payton Carter

  • Regional Program: Buffalo, NY

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Kenny Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Ayden Weinstein

    Best Actress Nominee: Tiffany Nowak

  • Regional Program: Charlotte, NC

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Blumey Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Lance Toppin

    Best Actress Nominee: Katie Ruttenberg

  • Regional Program: Chicago, IL

    Regional Awards Program Name: Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Will Gonzalez

    Best Actress Nominee: Payton Fraser

  • Regional Program: Cleveland, OH

    Regional Awards Program Name: Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Savon Harris

    Best Actress Nominee: Calista Zajac

  • Regional Program: Columbus, OH

    Regional Awards Program Name: CAPA Marquee Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Christian Strong

    Best Actress Nominee: Helena Engberg

  • Regional Program: Dallas, TX

    Regional Awards Program Name: Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Corbin Drew Ross

    Best Actress Nominee: Fabiola Caraballo Quijada

  • Regional Program: Dayton, OH

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Patrick Comunale

    Best Actress Nominee: Maggie Weckesser

  • Regional Program: Denver, CO

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Connor O'Brian

    Best Actress Nominee: Camille Nugent

  • Regional Program: Des Moines, IA

    Regional Awards Program Name: Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Croix Baker

    Best Actress Nominee: Grace Casciato

  • Regional Program: Durham, NC

    Regional Awards Program Name: Triangle Rising Stars

    Best Actor Nominee: Noah Colvin

    Best Actress Nominee: Lilly Pritchard

  • Regional Program: East Lansing, MI

    Regional Awards Program Name: Sutton Foster Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Mark Bonney

    Best Actress Nominee: Jillian Armstrong

  • Regional Program: Houston, TX

    Regional Awards Program Name: Tommy Tune Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Nic Rhew

    Best Actress Nominee: Makenzie Woolridge

  • Regional Program: Kansas City, MO

    Regional Awards Program Name: Blue Star Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Skylar Kline

    Best Actress Nominee: Layla Abu Saada

  • Regional Program: La Mirada, CA

    Regional Awards Program Name: Spirit of the MACY Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Christian McCleary

    Best Actress Nominee: Natalia Vassilian

  • Regional Program: Las Vegas, NV

    Regional Awards Program Name: Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Riley Stannard

    Best Actress Nominee: Zoe McCracken

  • Regional Program: Logan, UT

    Regional Awards Program Name: Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Dylan Bradford

    Best Actress Nominee: Sophi Keller

  • Regional Program: Los Angeles, CA

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Jerry Herman Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Kaylor Toronto

    Best Actress Nominee: Ava Broneer

  • Regional Program: Madison, WI

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Jerry Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Taigh Moran

    Best Actress Nominee: Carly Mikula

  • Regional Program: Memphis, TN

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Whit Robbins

    Best Actress Nominee: Hailey Brown

  • Regional Program: Midland, PA

    Regional Awards Program Name: Henry Mancini Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Jacob Storey

    Best Actress Nominee: Paulina Bradley

  • Regional Program: Minneapolis, MN

    Regional Awards Program Name: Spotlight Education

    Best Actor Nominee: Joe Jacobson

    Best Actress Nominee: Mia Nelson

  • Regional Program: Nashville, TN

    Regional Awards Program Name: Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Sawyer Curtis

    Best Actress Nominee: Lainey McCarter

  • Regional Program: New Haven, CT

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Stephen Sondheim Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Jack Haroutunian

    Best Actress Nominee: Grace Lupoli

  • Regional Program: New York, NY

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance

    Best Actor Nominee: Calvin Lindo

    Best Actress Nominee: Lauren A. Marchand

  • Regional Program: Oklahoma City, OK

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Kelli O'Hara Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Evan Hulse

    Best Actress Nominee: Kennedy Vanover

  • Regional Program: Omaha, NE

    Regional Awards Program Name: Nebraska High School Theater Academy

    Best Actor Nominee: Steven Dao

    Best Actress Nominee: Jocelyn Tisdale

  • Regional Program: Orlando, FL

    Regional Awards Program Name: Applause Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Jaxon Allison

    Best Actress Nominee: Samantha A. Nelson

  • Regional Program: Palm Springs, CA

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Lucie Arnaz Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Omar Andre Real

    Best Actress Nominee: Kayla Rae McCarty

  • Regional Program: Philadelphia, PA

    Regional Awards Program Name: Philadelphia Independence Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Jackson Manning

    Best Actress Nominee: Anna Shea Safran

  • Regional Program: Pittsburgh, PA

    Regional Awards Program Name: Gene Kelly Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Tyler Guinto-Brody

    Best Actress Nominee: Kaitlyn Majewski

  • Regional Program: Providence, RI

    Regional Awards Program Name: Ocean State Star Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Thomas Jaques

    Best Actress Nominee: Callista DeFeo

  • Regional Program: Rochester, NY

    Regional Awards Program Name: Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Stars of Tomorrow

    Best Actor Nominee: Evan Williams

    Best Actress Nominee: Hope Galloway

  • Regional Program: San Antonio, TX

    Regional Awards Program Name: Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Cameron Duggins

    Best Actress Nominee: Hannah Jenkins

  • Regional Program: San Diego, CA

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Broadway San Diego Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Ryan Sweeney

    Best Actress Nominee: Kendall Becerra

  • Regional Program: San Jose, CA

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Rita Moreno Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Kavan Bhatia

    Best Actress Nominee: Mariana Picasso

  • Regional Program: Seattle, WA

    Regional Awards Program Name: The 5th Avenue Awards: Honoring High School Musical Theater

    Best Actor Nominee: Will Chartier

    Best Actress Nominee: Lydia Denning

  • Regional Program: St. Louis, MO

    Regional Awards Program Name: St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Andrew Lovato

    Best Actress Nominee: Grace Johnson

  • Regional Program: Tampa, FL

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Straz Center Broadway Star of the Future Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Alex Kreiss

    Best Actress Nominee: Kathryn Franza

  • Regional Program: Tempe, AZ

    Regional Awards Program Name: The ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Xavier Garcia

    Best Actress Nominee: Shelly Rodriguez

  • Regional Program: Thousand Oaks, CA

    Regional Awards Program Name: Jerry Herman Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Ethan Perkins

    Best Actress Nominee: Angelica Robles

  • Regional Program: Tulsa, OK

    Regional Awards Program Name: Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust

    Best Actor Nominee: Blake Curtin

    Best Actress Nominee: Emily Ranii

  • Regional Program: West Palm Beach, FL

    Regional Awards Program Name: The Kravis Center Dream Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Aidan Samuels

    Best Actress Nominee: Sophia Trujillo

  • Regional Program: Wichita, KS

    Regional Awards Program Name: Jester Awards

    Best Actor Nominee: Aidan Walker

    Best Actress Nominee: Ella DeMarais

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts 140,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, honor dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals. Following all their combined efforts throughout the week, the nominees will all perform during one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation’s mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE 

(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League’s 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League’s newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.





Recommended For You