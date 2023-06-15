Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

Star of stage and screen Corbin Bleu returns to host this year’s Jimmy Awards taking place on Monday, June 26th at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre.
The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 96 nominees who will be arriving to New York City to compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the 14th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony. The event will be streamed live in its entirety on YouTube and Facebook. WABC’s Live Intermission Show will also stream live from the theatre and include exclusive interviews.
American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during the Jimmy Awards both in the theatre and for the livestream. Live captions will also be available on the livestream. Accessibility services secured by Invest in Access.
The 2023 Jimmy Awards will also welcome two student reporters: “JD” Jonathan Gregory Davis from Broadway Star of the Future in Tampa, FL and Katie Koslow from The Stephen Sondheim Awards in New Haven, CT. These aspiring journalists were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media from The Minskoff Theatre on June 26th, providing fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance. JD and Katie will also conduct exclusive interviews with the 2023 Best Actor and Best Actress winners following the awards ceremony. As part of the experience, they will be granted a special visit to the WABC studios to observe the behind-the-scenes production of an upcoming news segment.
The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.
Regional Awards Program Name: The Enchantment Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Breton Sego
Best Actress Nominee: Nori Kai Little
Regional Awards Program Name: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program
Best Actor Nominee: Luke Calaway
Best Actress Nominee: Lily Davis
Regional Awards Program Name: Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Trever Arnold
Best Actress Nominee: Emily Marx
Regional Awards Program Name: Heller Awards for Young Artists
Best Actor Nominee: Langston Lee
Best Actress Nominee: Kyra Carr
Regional Awards Program Name: The Idaho High School Theater Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Qai Gerber
Best Actress Nominee: Payton Carter
Regional Awards Program Name: The Kenny Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Ayden Weinstein
Best Actress Nominee: Tiffany Nowak
Regional Awards Program Name: The Blumey Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Lance Toppin
Best Actress Nominee: Katie Ruttenberg
Regional Awards Program Name: Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Will Gonzalez
Best Actress Nominee: Payton Fraser
Regional Awards Program Name: Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Savon Harris
Best Actress Nominee: Calista Zajac
Regional Awards Program Name: CAPA Marquee Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Christian Strong
Best Actress Nominee: Helena Engberg
Regional Awards Program Name: Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Corbin Drew Ross
Best Actress Nominee: Fabiola Caraballo Quijada
Regional Awards Program Name: The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Patrick Comunale
Best Actress Nominee: Maggie Weckesser
Regional Awards Program Name: The Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Connor O'Brian
Best Actress Nominee: Camille Nugent
Regional Awards Program Name: Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Croix Baker
Best Actress Nominee: Grace Casciato
Regional Awards Program Name: Triangle Rising Stars
Best Actor Nominee: Noah Colvin
Best Actress Nominee: Lilly Pritchard
Regional Awards Program Name: Sutton Foster Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Mark Bonney
Best Actress Nominee: Jillian Armstrong
Regional Awards Program Name: Tommy Tune Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Nic Rhew
Best Actress Nominee: Makenzie Woolridge
Regional Awards Program Name: Blue Star Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Skylar Kline
Best Actress Nominee: Layla Abu Saada
Regional Awards Program Name: Spirit of the MACY Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Christian McCleary
Best Actress Nominee: Natalia Vassilian
Regional Awards Program Name: Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Riley Stannard
Best Actress Nominee: Zoe McCracken
Regional Awards Program Name: Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Dylan Bradford
Best Actress Nominee: Sophi Keller
Regional Awards Program Name: The Jerry Herman Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Kaylor Toronto
Best Actress Nominee: Ava Broneer
Regional Awards Program Name: The Jerry Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Taigh Moran
Best Actress Nominee: Carly Mikula
Regional Awards Program Name: The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Whit Robbins
Best Actress Nominee: Hailey Brown
Regional Awards Program Name: Henry Mancini Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Jacob Storey
Best Actress Nominee: Paulina Bradley
Regional Awards Program Name: Spotlight Education
Best Actor Nominee: Joe Jacobson
Best Actress Nominee: Mia Nelson
Regional Awards Program Name: Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Sawyer Curtis
Best Actress Nominee: Lainey McCarter
Regional Awards Program Name: The Stephen Sondheim Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Jack Haroutunian
Best Actress Nominee: Grace Lupoli
Regional Awards Program Name: The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
Best Actor Nominee: Calvin Lindo
Best Actress Nominee: Lauren A. Marchand
Regional Awards Program Name: The Kelli O'Hara Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Evan Hulse
Best Actress Nominee: Kennedy Vanover
Regional Awards Program Name: Nebraska High School Theater Academy
Best Actor Nominee: Steven Dao
Best Actress Nominee: Jocelyn Tisdale
Regional Awards Program Name: Applause Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Jaxon Allison
Best Actress Nominee: Samantha A. Nelson
Regional Awards Program Name: The Lucie Arnaz Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Omar Andre Real
Best Actress Nominee: Kayla Rae McCarty
Regional Awards Program Name: Philadelphia Independence Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Jackson Manning
Best Actress Nominee: Anna Shea Safran
Regional Awards Program Name: Gene Kelly Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Tyler Guinto-Brody
Best Actress Nominee: Kaitlyn Majewski
Regional Awards Program Name: Ocean State Star Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Thomas Jaques
Best Actress Nominee: Callista DeFeo
Regional Awards Program Name: Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Stars of Tomorrow
Best Actor Nominee: Evan Williams
Best Actress Nominee: Hope Galloway
Regional Awards Program Name: Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Cameron Duggins
Best Actress Nominee: Hannah Jenkins
Regional Awards Program Name: The Broadway San Diego Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Ryan Sweeney
Best Actress Nominee: Kendall Becerra
Regional Awards Program Name: The Rita Moreno Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Kavan Bhatia
Best Actress Nominee: Mariana Picasso
Regional Awards Program Name: The 5th Avenue Awards: Honoring High School Musical Theater
Best Actor Nominee: Will Chartier
Best Actress Nominee: Lydia Denning
Regional Awards Program Name: St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Andrew Lovato
Best Actress Nominee: Grace Johnson
Regional Awards Program Name: The Straz Center Broadway Star of the Future Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Alex Kreiss
Best Actress Nominee: Kathryn Franza
Regional Awards Program Name: The ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Xavier Garcia
Best Actress Nominee: Shelly Rodriguez
Regional Awards Program Name: Jerry Herman Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Ethan Perkins
Best Actress Nominee: Angelica Robles
Regional Awards Program Name: Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust
Best Actor Nominee: Blake Curtin
Best Actress Nominee: Emily Ranii
Regional Awards Program Name: The Kravis Center Dream Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Aidan Samuels
Best Actress Nominee: Sophia Trujillo
Regional Awards Program Name: Jester Awards
Best Actor Nominee: Aidan Walker
Best Actress Nominee: Ella DeMarais
The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts 140,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.
Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, honor dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.
Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals. Following all their combined efforts throughout the week, the nominees will all perform during one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.
The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation’s mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.
(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League’s 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League’s newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.
