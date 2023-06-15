Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 96 nominees who will be arriving to New York City to compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the 14th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony. The event will be streamed live in its entirety on YouTube and Facebook. WABC’s Live Intermission Show will also stream live from the theatre and include exclusive interviews.

Star of stage and screen Corbin Bleu returns to host this year’s Jimmy Awards taking place on Monday, June 26th at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre.



American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during the Jimmy Awards both in the theatre and for the livestream. Live captions will also be available on the livestream. Accessibility services secured by Invest in Access.

The 2023 Jimmy Awards will also welcome two student reporters: “JD” Jonathan Gregory Davis from Broadway Star of the Future in Tampa, FL and Katie Koslow from The Stephen Sondheim Awards in New Haven, CT. These aspiring journalists were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media from The Minskoff Theatre on June 26th, providing fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance. JD and Katie will also conduct exclusive interviews with the 2023 Best Actor and Best Actress winners following the awards ceremony. As part of the experience, they will be granted a special visit to the WABC studios to observe the behind-the-scenes production of an upcoming news segment.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

See the nominees below!

Regional Program: Albuquerque, NM Regional Awards Program Name: The Enchantment Awards Best Actor Nominee: Breton Sego Best Actress Nominee: Nori Kai Little

Regional Program: Appleton, WI Regional Awards Program Name: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Best Actor Nominee: Luke Calaway Best Actress Nominee: Lily Davis

Regional Program: Atlanta, GA Regional Awards Program Name: Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards Best Actor Nominee: Trever Arnold Best Actress Nominee: Emily Marx

Regional Program: Austin, TX Regional Awards Program Name: Heller Awards for Young Artists Best Actor Nominee: Langston Lee Best Actress Nominee: Kyra Carr

Regional Program: Boise, ID Regional Awards Program Name: The Idaho High School Theater Awards Best Actor Nominee: Qai Gerber Best Actress Nominee: Payton Carter

Regional Program: Buffalo, NY Regional Awards Program Name: The Kenny Awards Best Actor Nominee: Ayden Weinstein Best Actress Nominee: Tiffany Nowak

Regional Program: Charlotte, NC Regional Awards Program Name: The Blumey Awards Best Actor Nominee: Lance Toppin Best Actress Nominee: Katie Ruttenberg

Regional Program: Chicago, IL Regional Awards Program Name: Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actor Nominee: Will Gonzalez Best Actress Nominee: Payton Fraser

Regional Program: Cleveland, OH Regional Awards Program Name: Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards Best Actor Nominee: Savon Harris Best Actress Nominee: Calista Zajac

Regional Program: Columbus, OH Regional Awards Program Name: CAPA Marquee Awards Best Actor Nominee: Christian Strong Best Actress Nominee: Helena Engberg

Regional Program: Dallas, TX Regional Awards Program Name: Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actor Nominee: Corbin Drew Ross Best Actress Nominee: Fabiola Caraballo Quijada

Regional Program: Dayton, OH Regional Awards Program Name: The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Best Actor Nominee: Patrick Comunale Best Actress Nominee: Maggie Weckesser

Regional Program: Denver, CO Regional Awards Program Name: The Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actor Nominee: Connor O'Brian Best Actress Nominee: Camille Nugent

Regional Program: Des Moines, IA Regional Awards Program Name: Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Best Actor Nominee: Croix Baker Best Actress Nominee: Grace Casciato

Regional Program: Durham, NC Regional Awards Program Name: Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor Nominee: Noah Colvin Best Actress Nominee: Lilly Pritchard

Regional Program: East Lansing, MI Regional Awards Program Name: Sutton Foster Awards Best Actor Nominee: Mark Bonney Best Actress Nominee: Jillian Armstrong

Regional Program: Houston, TX Regional Awards Program Name: Tommy Tune Awards Best Actor Nominee: Nic Rhew Best Actress Nominee: Makenzie Woolridge

Regional Program: Kansas City, MO Regional Awards Program Name: Blue Star Awards Best Actor Nominee: Skylar Kline Best Actress Nominee: Layla Abu Saada

Regional Program: La Mirada, CA Regional Awards Program Name: Spirit of the MACY Awards Best Actor Nominee: Christian McCleary Best Actress Nominee: Natalia Vassilian

Regional Program: Las Vegas, NV Regional Awards Program Name: Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards Best Actor Nominee: Riley Stannard Best Actress Nominee: Zoe McCracken

Regional Program: Logan, UT Regional Awards Program Name: Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actor Nominee: Dylan Bradford Best Actress Nominee: Sophi Keller

Regional Program: Los Angeles, CA Regional Awards Program Name: The Jerry Herman Awards Best Actor Nominee: Kaylor Toronto Best Actress Nominee: Ava Broneer

Regional Program: Madison, WI Regional Awards Program Name: The Jerry Awards Best Actor Nominee: Taigh Moran Best Actress Nominee: Carly Mikula

Regional Program: Memphis, TN Regional Awards Program Name: The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actor Nominee: Whit Robbins Best Actress Nominee: Hailey Brown

Regional Program: Midland, PA Regional Awards Program Name: Henry Mancini Awards Best Actor Nominee: Jacob Storey Best Actress Nominee: Paulina Bradley

Regional Program: Minneapolis, MN Regional Awards Program Name: Spotlight Education Best Actor Nominee: Joe Jacobson Best Actress Nominee: Mia Nelson

Regional Program: Nashville, TN Regional Awards Program Name: Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actor Nominee: Sawyer Curtis Best Actress Nominee: Lainey McCarter

Regional Program: New Haven, CT Regional Awards Program Name: The Stephen Sondheim Awards Best Actor Nominee: Jack Haroutunian Best Actress Nominee: Grace Lupoli

Regional Program: New York, NY Regional Awards Program Name: The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance Best Actor Nominee: Calvin Lindo Best Actress Nominee: Lauren A. Marchand

Regional Program: Oklahoma City, OK Regional Awards Program Name: The Kelli O'Hara Awards Best Actor Nominee: Evan Hulse Best Actress Nominee: Kennedy Vanover

Regional Program: Omaha, NE Regional Awards Program Name: Nebraska High School Theater Academy Best Actor Nominee: Steven Dao Best Actress Nominee: Jocelyn Tisdale

Regional Program: Orlando, FL Regional Awards Program Name: Applause Awards Best Actor Nominee: Jaxon Allison Best Actress Nominee: Samantha A. Nelson

Regional Program: Palm Springs, CA Regional Awards Program Name: The Lucie Arnaz Awards Best Actor Nominee: Omar Andre Real Best Actress Nominee: Kayla Rae McCarty

Regional Program: Philadelphia, PA Regional Awards Program Name: Philadelphia Independence Awards Best Actor Nominee: Jackson Manning Best Actress Nominee: Anna Shea Safran

Regional Program: Pittsburgh, PA Regional Awards Program Name: Gene Kelly Awards Best Actor Nominee: Tyler Guinto-Brody Best Actress Nominee: Kaitlyn Majewski

Regional Program: Providence, RI Regional Awards Program Name: Ocean State Star Awards Best Actor Nominee: Thomas Jaques Best Actress Nominee: Callista DeFeo

Regional Program: Rochester, NY Regional Awards Program Name: Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Stars of Tomorrow Best Actor Nominee: Evan Williams Best Actress Nominee: Hope Galloway

Regional Program: San Antonio, TX Regional Awards Program Name: Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards Best Actor Nominee: Cameron Duggins Best Actress Nominee: Hannah Jenkins

Regional Program: San Diego, CA Regional Awards Program Name: The Broadway San Diego Awards Best Actor Nominee: Ryan Sweeney Best Actress Nominee: Kendall Becerra

Regional Program: San Jose, CA Regional Awards Program Name: The Rita Moreno Awards Best Actor Nominee: Kavan Bhatia Best Actress Nominee: Mariana Picasso

Regional Program: Seattle, WA Regional Awards Program Name: The 5th Avenue Awards: Honoring High School Musical Theater Best Actor Nominee: Will Chartier Best Actress Nominee: Lydia Denning

Regional Program: St. Louis, MO Regional Awards Program Name: St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actor Nominee: Andrew Lovato Best Actress Nominee: Grace Johnson

Regional Program: Tampa, FL Regional Awards Program Name: The Straz Center Broadway Star of the Future Awards Best Actor Nominee: Alex Kreiss Best Actress Nominee: Kathryn Franza

Regional Program: Tempe, AZ Regional Awards Program Name: The ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actor Nominee: Xavier Garcia Best Actress Nominee: Shelly Rodriguez

Regional Program: Thousand Oaks, CA Regional Awards Program Name: Jerry Herman Awards Best Actor Nominee: Ethan Perkins Best Actress Nominee: Angelica Robles

Regional Program: Tulsa, OK Regional Awards Program Name: Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust Best Actor Nominee: Blake Curtin Best Actress Nominee: Emily Ranii

Regional Program: West Palm Beach, FL Regional Awards Program Name: The Kravis Center Dream Awards Best Actor Nominee: Aidan Samuels Best Actress Nominee: Sophia Trujillo

Regional Program: Wichita, KS Regional Awards Program Name: Jester Awards Best Actor Nominee: Aidan Walker Best Actress Nominee: Ella DeMarais

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts 140,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, honor dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals. Following all their combined efforts throughout the week, the nominees will all perform during one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation’s mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE

(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League’s 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League’s newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.