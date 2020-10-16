VIDEO: Watch Alfie Boe: The Bring Him Home Tour with The Shows Must Go On- Live at 2pm!
The show was filmed live at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON is officially back this week with Alfie Boe LIVE - THE BRING HIM HOME TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS ON TOUR'. There will be a new show every week including Jeff Wayne'S MUSICAL VERSION OF THE WAR OF THE WORLDS.
The concert will be available for a limited 48-hour period - no charge or sign-up required.
Alfie Boe: Bring Him Home - Filmed live at the Royal Festival Hall in London, during Alfie Boe's sell out tour; the star of Les Miserables and the much loved tenor showcases his mesmerizing and outstanding voice in his very own show Bring Him Home. With an impressively diverse collection of tracks including the impassioned "Maria" from West Side Story, Ewan MacColl's heartfelt "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face", a truly breathtaking rendition of "Bring Him Home" from Les Miserables and an emotional performance of Martina McBride's 'In My Daughters Eyes'. Plus, Alfie performs a wonderful medley of James Bond theme tunes, and uniquely inspired renditions of tunes from Moulin Rouge, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and much more. Alfie is also joined on stage for some unique performances by his very special guests, including Matt Lucas, Melanie C, Tom Fletcher from McFly, Claude-Michel Schonberg and Shakira Riddell-Morales. The peoples favorite tenor, delights with a truly magical performance.
Donate to these worthwhile arts causes:
UK: http://actingforothers.co.uk/
US: https://broadwaycares.org/
Australia: https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/
