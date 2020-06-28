VIDEO: Watch ALMOST, MAINE on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) for Plays In The House Teen Edition: ALMOST, MAINE: By John Cariani. Starring Becca Bastos, Courtnee Carter, Cheech Manohar, Colton Ryan and Tevae Shoels. Q&A with the playwright after! Benefitting New Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
