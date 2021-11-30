VIDEO: Uzo Aduba Talks Returning to Broadway in CLYDE'S on THE VIEW

Uzo Aduba appeared on The View this morning to discuss returning to Broadway as the title role in Clyde's. She speaks on when she first fell in love in theatre and the role her costumes play in her approach to her character in the play.

Watch the new interview below!

Clyde's also stars two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Reza Salazar (Sweat), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements) and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).

In Clyde's, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner (Clyde, played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play.