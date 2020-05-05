Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Tonya Pinkins, Antwayn Hopper, John Herrera & More Sing 'Tomorrow' for The Episcopal Actors' Guild
Broadway and Off-Broadway stars have come together to sing an uplifting rendition of 'Tomorrow' for The Episcopal Actors' Guild.
The video includes Tonya Pinkins, Antwayn Hopper, Kirsten Scott, Brian Charles Rooney, John Herrera and more!
Check out the video below!
