VIDEO: Tony-Winner Andre De Shields and Garth Kravits Cover 'Bring It On Home To Me'

Bev's Girl Films is presenting Yin & Yang, aka André De Shields and Garth Kravits, putting their own spin on the Sam Cooke R & B classic, "Bring It On Home To Me," accompanied by Andrew Gutauskas on saxophone.

When asked what inspired the pair to collaborate virtually on this song, De Shields shared, "my ambition for collaborating with Garth on what will ultimately be a series of duets is to restore joy and love to a world that has lost its way." Kravits said, "André and I very quickly agreed that the essence of this cover and the others that will follow, would be fun, pure and simple. Just to enjoy singing with one another so that the viewing and listening audience might share in what we're laying down."

André De Shields is the triple-crown winner of the 2019 awards season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards for best featured actor in a musical for his critically acclaimed performance as Hermes in Hadestown. The Actors' Equity Foundation followed suit with the Richard Seff Award, honoring veteran stage actors' best supporting performances of the year. Mr. De Shields recently received the 2020 Grammy Award for Musical Theater Album for Hadestown, an honorary Doctor of Arts Degree from Boston Conservatory at Berklee, the 2019 Project1Voice Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2019 SAGE Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award, The York Theatre Company's 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre, and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. He received the Key to the City of Baltimore from Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young in August, 2019. Prior to his Tony Award win, Mr. De Shields was best known for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony Nomination), and The Full Monty (Tony Nomination). In a career spanning fifty-one years, he has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, director, and educator, receiving in 2018 the 8th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Legend Award, and the 33rd Annual Bob Harrington Life Achievement Bistro Award. Among his other accolades are the 2009 National Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend Award and the 2007 Village Voice Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance. De Shields can currently be seen on Netflix as the Algebra Tutor in "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch" and on The CW as Chubby in "Katy Keene." De Shields is a proud member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, and SDC. andredeshields.com

Garth Kravits is an actor, a singer, a composer, and an award winning filmmaker. He made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning musical The Drowsy Chaperone and appeared most recently on Broadway in the original musical Gettin' the Band Back Together.

Kravits has guest starred on CBS's 'Tommy,' HBO's 'Divorce,' Amazon Prime's 'The Hunters' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' USA's 'Mr. Robot,' SyFy's 'Happy' over the last year, and has also appeared on NBC's '30 Rock,' and 'The Blacklist,' The CW's 'Princess Diaries,' Showtime's 'Nurse Jackie,' and 'Hostages.'

Kravits has written, directed and edited over 50 film projects and his films have been shown in film festivals around the world.www.garthkravits.com

Andrew Gutauskas is a Grammy Award winning Baritone Saxophonist, Composer and Arranger. Andrew has recorded and performed on Broadway, television, movies and live around the world with a variety of artists ranging from rock to pop to jazz to Bollywood​ He is music director of Brass Against and is a member of several projects in New York City including; Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band & 8-Bit Big Bands and the Skivvies.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You