VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn Sits Down with TODAY to Talk About Starring with Bryan Cranston in NETWORK

This morning, Actor Tony Goldwyn sat down on TODAY to talk about starring with Bryan Cranston in the Broadway show "Network," based on the 1976 film of the same name. He also discusses wrapping up the ABC political drama "Scandal" last spring, his next project on Netflix and his favorite character he's ever played.

Watch the interview below!

Network is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove(The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall(Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

Network will begin performances on Saturday, November 10, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Network will have scenic and lighting design by three-time Tony and Olivier nominee Jan Versweyveld (A View From the Bridge, The Damned). For over 30-years, Versweyveld has collaborated with Ivo van Hove on all of his theatre and opera productions around the world.

The production will also feature video design by Tal Yarden (Lazarus), costume design by An D'Huys (A View From The Bridge) and music and sound by Olivier Award nominee Eric Sleichim (The Damned).

"We are excited as hell to bring Ivo van Hove's brilliantly innovative and electrifying production of Network to Broadway this fall," said the producers, "The incomparable Bryan Cranston brings Howard Beale to brilliant life and we are so thrilled for American audiences to have the opportunity to experience his masterful performance and this spectacular new play."

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You