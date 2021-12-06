VIDEO: Tom Holland Reveals He Will Be Playing Fred Astaire in Upcoming Biopic

Tom Holland has revealed that he will be portrayed Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. The Spider-Man star broke the news to AP this weekend during promotions for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire," he said. "The script came in a week ago; I haven't read it yet. They haven't given it to me. I know Amy Pascal has the script. She FaceTimed me earlier when I was in the bath and we had a lovely FaceTime. But I will be playing Fred Astaire."

Watch the clip below!

Promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome in London, Tom Holland says he'll play Fred Astaire in a film and discusses his future as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/iEhujKhFqw - AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 5, 2021

Though he is best known for portraying the iconic superhero, Holland is no stranger to the stage, beginning his acting career on stage in the title role of Billy Elliot the Musical in London's West End from 2008 to 2010.

He then starred in the disaster film The Impossible (2012), for which he received a London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year.

Holland achieved international fame for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, beginning with Captain America: Civil War (2016). In 2017, Holland won the BAFTA Rising Star Award, at 20-years-old, the second-youngest recipient at the time.