VIDEO: The Stars of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Visit Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with two of the young wizards of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, James Romney and Brady Dalton Richards, who play as Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy respectively.

Since Broadway shut down, the creative team has made major revisions to the show, condensing the two-part material into just one play. "Having done the two-part version, I was so fascinated by the logistics of what it would be like to take this five and a half-hour show and make it into a one-pert version," explained Romney. "The most fascinating part for me was that once we put the whole show up on its feet, we said, 'It's still too long. What else do we have to cut?' There was a period during previews where every single day we were getting line changes, scene cuts... that was both overwhelming and what it's like to perform at the highest level of this industry! To get to do that was so much fun."

"We got the first edition of what would become the new version of the show when we got our contracts back," added Richards. "There was shock to find entire scenes cut, arcs trimmed, lines revised... but more so for the relationship of our two characters, there was a specificity added to clarify a deeper and possibly more romantic vibe between [Scorpius and Albus].

Watch below as the two chat more about the joys of being back at the Lyric Theatre and more!