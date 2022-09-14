VIDEO: The Sanderson Sisters Take Flight in New HOCUS POCUS 2 Clip

Disney+ has shared the first official clip from the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2.

Watch below as the Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, take flight for the first time in 29 years.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to debut on September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. the new film will also feature Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froy Gutierrez, and Tony Hale.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky"), and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers.

Watch the new clip here: