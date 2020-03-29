Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Honors the 69th Anniversary of THE KING AND I Opening on Broadway

Today, March 29th marks the 69th Anniversary of the opening night of the original production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I on Broadway!

Take a look below at The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization's Through Time and History Video all about The King and I!

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, this masterpiece boasts a score featuring such beloved classics as Getting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

