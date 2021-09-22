VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform Medley of 'Ex-Wives' and 'Six' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The queens of SIX made their first U.S. morning show appearance today on Good Morning America! The cast performed a medley of 'Ex-Wives' and 'Six' for the crowd in Times Square.

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

Six recently returned to Broadway for their first preview on September 17 and will officially open on October 3 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."