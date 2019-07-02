VIDEO: The Most Spectacular, Spectacular Musical Moments of MOULIN ROUGE! On-Screen

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The highly anticipated new musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical is at last in previews on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of a July 25 opening night.

The cast, from the sold-out, record-breaking run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this past summer, includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher)Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements byJustin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.

As we anxiously await opening night, we're counting down our favorite musical moments of the film! Which song is your favorite?

5. "Spectacular Spectacular"

Does it get any more spectacular, spectacular? Well... actually, yes!

4. "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" Enter Satine: a diamond-crusted, terminally ill hooker with a heart of gold!

3. "Roxanne" The Police hit + sexy tango + Caroline O'Connor = Pure Moulin Rouge gold!

2. "Come What May" It's the only original song from the film, and yet it still stands up to the more familiar tunes.

1. "Elephant Love Medley" Paul McCartney, Elton John, David Bowie, Phil Collins, and U2... on an elephant. Need we say more? Honorable mention: "Lady Marmalade" Though it doesn't make an appearance in the actual film, how could we possibly leave it out?





