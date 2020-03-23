VIDEO: The Lopez Family Busts Out Four-Part Harmony On A Crosby, Stills, & Nash Classic!
Academy Award-winning songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, hit social media today with their children to show off some impressive four-part harmony on the Crosby, Stills, and Nash classic, "Helplessly Hoping."
Check out their performance here:
In addition to 2019's Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote the music for the hit Disney film Frozen, including the anthem Let It Go, which won an Oscar. They also won an Oscar for the song "Remember Me" from the Disney film Coco.
Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the smash hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Kristen's show In Transit made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards for its 2010 Off-Broadway run. Together, Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical; songs for "The Wonder Pets" (two Emmy Award wins) and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Their original musical Up Here premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2015.
