VIDEO: The Late Bob Avian Talks 'Dancin' Man' in Final Interview

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, Broadway choreographer Bob Avian, known best for his work with Michael Bennett, passed away at the age of 83, but not before one final interview. Watch below as the beloved song and dance man chats with Island City Stage about his book, 'Dancin' Man', just a week before his death.

Bob Avian received his BA from Boston University's College of Fine Arts as well as studied at the Boston Ballet School. He began his professional career as a dancer and was in more than a dozen Broadway shows including WEST SIDE STORY, FUNNY GIRL and HENRY, SWEET HENRY. He then became an integral part of every Michael Bennett production for the next 20 years, working as associate choreographer and assistant director on productions including PROMISES, PROMISES, COCO, COMPANY, FOLLIES, TWIGS, SEESAW and GOD'S FAVORITE.

In 1976 he received his first Tony Award as co-choreographer of A CHORUS LINE and won his next Tony Award for co-choreographing BALLROOM as well as serving as producer. He was also a lead producer on the original and national companies of DREAMGIRLS, the highly acclaimed musical which won six Tony Awards.