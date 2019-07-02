VIDEO: 'The King Returns' in New THE LION KING Featurette

Disney has released a new featurette about The Lion King with never-before-seen footage from the film, a glimpse behind the scenes during recording sessions, plus comments from director Jon Favreau and members of THE VOICE cast.

Watch the featurette below!

Disney's "The Lion King," directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Staying true to the classic story, Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way. Also featuring James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Disney's "The Lion King" opens in U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.





