VIDEO: The HADESTOWN Cast Performs 'Livin' It Up on Top' on TODAY

Fresh off being nominated for 14 Tony Awards, the cast of the hit musical "Hadestown" headed to the plaza during TODAY's Best of Broadway Week for a live performance of "Livin' It Up on Top."

Watch the performance below!

Hadestown's Tony nominations include Best Musical, Eva Noblezada - Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell - Best Book of a Musical, Anaïs Mitchell - Best Original Score, André De Shields - Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Amber Gray - Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Hauck - Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Michael Krass - Best Costume Design of a Musical, Bradley King - Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz - Best Sound Design of a Musical, Rachel Chavkin - Best Direction of a Musical, David Neumann Best Choreography, and Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - Best Orchestrations.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team for Broadway features Drama Desk Award nominee Rachel Hauck(set design), three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), three-time Bessie Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson(music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose(arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).





