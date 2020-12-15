Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HADESTOWN
Click Here for More Articles on HADESTOWN

VIDEO: The Fates and Ensemble of HADESTOWN Sing 'Sleigh Ride'

The Hadestown holiday album If The Fates Allow is out now.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Hadestown's iconic trio, The Fates, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad, and the ensemble of the Tony Award winning Best Musical are taking a 'Sleigh Ride' on the road to hell.

Check out their new take on the tune here:

The Hadestown holiday album If The Fates Allow is available now via iTunes, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, digitally, or at www.broadwayrecords.com.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album offers both solace and celebration as we head into a winter season like no other. Starring Blackman, Gonzalez-Nacer, and Trinidad as The Fates, the album also features guest appearances by the entire cast of the Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning musical singing beloved holiday classics, songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown's Tony Award-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and Robinson, as well as gems waiting to be rediscovered, all in a sound steeped in blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz that has made Mitchell's groundbreaking musical a phenomenon.

This album is sure to lift your spirits and keep you livin' it up this holiday season.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You