VIDEO: The Fates and Ensemble of HADESTOWN Sing 'Sleigh Ride'

Hadestown's iconic trio, The Fates, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad, and the ensemble of the Tony Award winning Best Musical are taking a 'Sleigh Ride' on the road to hell.

Check out their new take on the tune here:

Gettin' into the holiday spirit with our new video for "Sleigh Ride" from #IfTheFatesAllow, featuring the entire @Hadestown ensemble and the Fates! pic.twitter.com/4RI9kDBH9Y - Hadestown (@hadestown) December 16, 2020

The Hadestown holiday album If The Fates Allow is available now via iTunes, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, digitally, or at www.broadwayrecords.com.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album offers both solace and celebration as we head into a winter season like no other. Starring Blackman, Gonzalez-Nacer, and Trinidad as The Fates, the album also features guest appearances by the entire cast of the Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning musical singing beloved holiday classics, songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown's Tony Award-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and Robinson, as well as gems waiting to be rediscovered, all in a sound steeped in blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz that has made Mitchell's groundbreaking musical a phenomenon.

This album is sure to lift your spirits and keep you livin' it up this holiday season.