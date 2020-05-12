Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Cast of PROMENADE Sings 'Four' at City Center
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
In the latest installment, the company of the musical Promenade at Encores! Off-Center 2019 sings, "Four"
Watch the video below!
This song encapsulated the absurdity so beautifully-its outrageousness leaves the audience giddy and the vocal range that Al Carmines demands of his singers is truly astonishing.- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 13, 2020
?: The Promenade cast sings "Four"
Encores! Off-Center 2019 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/AfQSgouO0R
