VIDEO: The Cast of PROMENADE Sings 'Four' at City Center

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

In the latest installment, the company of the musical Promenade at Encores! Off-Center 2019 sings, "Four"

This song encapsulated the absurdity so beautifully-its outrageousness leaves the audience giddy and the vocal range that Al Carmines demands of his singers is truly astonishing.



?: The Promenade cast sings "Four"

Encores! Off-Center 2019 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/AfQSgouO0R - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 13, 2020





