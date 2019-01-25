VIDEO: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Performs 'You're Beautiful' on THE VIEW

On today's episode of "The View," the cast of 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' performed 'You're Beautiful'! Watch the performance below.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is playing to sold-out audiences at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), where it has SHATTERED the box office record three times, and has been playing since July 20, 2018. Pretty Woman: The Musicalhas original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Pretty Woman: The Musical stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson(Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

Pretty Woman: The Musical has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Pretty Woman: The Musical had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018, with Chris Jones from The Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

Tickets for Pretty Woman: The Musical range from $99 - $169. The playing schedule for Pretty Woman: The Musicalis: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

