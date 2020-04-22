VIDEO: Take an Online Collaging Workshop with Barbara Ellmann, as Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lincoln Center has released a collaging workshop with Barbara Ellmann, as part of its Pop-Up Classroom series! Experiment tearing and cutting shapes from recyclable materials to collage spring flowers.

You will need the following supplies:

Brown paper shopping bag

White paper

Scissors that are safe to use

Glue stick

Watch the video below!

As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday beginning at 2:00pm ET, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.





