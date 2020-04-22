Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Take an Online Collaging Workshop with Barbara Ellmann, as Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom

Lincoln Center has released a collaging workshop with Barbara Ellmann, as part of its Pop-Up Classroom series! Experiment tearing and cutting shapes from recyclable materials to collage spring flowers.

You will need the following supplies:

  • Brown paper shopping bag
  • White paper
  • Scissors that are safe to use
  • Glue stick

Watch the video below!

As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday beginning at 2:00pm ET, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.

