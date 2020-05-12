Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Take a Songwriting Workshop as Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom
Take a songwriting workshop with Damian, as part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom! Experiment with different musical structures and choices to create your own unique groove.
Optional supplies include:
-Paper
-Pencil
Check out the video below!
As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.