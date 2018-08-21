VIDEO: THE NEWSBOYS 5TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT Perform 'Once And For All'

Go inside THE NEWSBOYS 5TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT at 54 Below in the video below from BroadwayWorld's Instagram as former Newsies reunited to sing from the Alan Menken catalogue!

Check out the video of the Newsies performing "Once And For All!"

After 4 sold-out reunion shows, celebrate once again with the cast of Newsies at Feinstein's/54 Below. In honor of the 5th anniversary of this groundbreaking show's Broadway closing, the cast sang hits from Alan Menken's extensive catalogue. Favorites from hit shows included The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, and of course, Newsies.

Guests for the concert included Giuseppe Bausilio, Kevin Carolan, Caitlyn Caughell, Joshua Colley, Julian DeGuzman, Ben Fankhauser, Damon J. Gillespie, Stuart Marland, Madeline Trumble, Zachary Unger, Alex Wong, Iain Young, and Stuart Zagnit.

