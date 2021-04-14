VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Spoofs HAMILTON With 'My Shot' Vaccine Parody

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

In a hilarious parody video, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" responded to the news that a vaccination site specifically for Broadway workers was open for business.

Spoofing "My Shot" from "Hamilton," "The Late Show" made the best use of puns to get the audience excited about the potential for the return of all Broadway shows.

Watch the parody below!

A vaccine pop-up site targeted at getting Broadway theater workers back on stage launched this week at a new site on 47th and 7th (the former location of NFL Experience).

Not only will the location help to get the industry back onstage, but it will employ 80-100 Broadway workers who have been laid off to handle administrative support tasks while clinical nurses give out the shots.

Read more about the Broadway vaccination site here!