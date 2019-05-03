VIDEO: THE CHER SHOW Cast Performs 'Song for the Lonely' on TODAY

Click Here for More Articles on THE CHER SHOW

The cast of the Tony-nominated musical "The Cher Show" hit the TODAY plaza this morning during their Best of Broadway Week with a live performance of "Song for the Lonely."

Watch the performance below!

"The Cher Show," a new bio musical featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and directed by Tony nominee Jason Moore, is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The show stars Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicksand Micaela Diamond (in her Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Michael Berresseas Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allmanand Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt. "The Cher Show" is produced by Cher, Flody Suarez and four-time Tony winner Jeffrey Seller ("Hamilton"). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.TheCherShowBroadway.com.





