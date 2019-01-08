VIDEO: Susan Boyle Returns to AMERICA'S GOT TALENT and Gets Golden Buzzer

Susan Boyle made a splash in 2009 when she appeared on Britain's Got Talent, wowing audiences with her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables.

Now, Boyle has returned to the 'Got Talent' stage, this time the American version, for the Champions series.

Boyle performed Wild Horses from her 2009 album "I Dreamed a Dream," and wowed the audience, and the judges once more.

Judge Mel B. even granted Boyle with the "golden buzzer."

Watch the performance below!

Boyle gained worldwide attention in 2009, and has gone on to become a top selling artist with over 20 million albums sold worldwide. She has stormed to the top of the charts in over 30 countries, garnered two Grammy nominations and her albums have gone multi-platinum in over 38 countries.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You