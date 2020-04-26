VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Reveals a Scene That Was Cut From COMPANY
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Broadway production of Company, a new video was posted to the official Twitter page of the Broadway revival.
In the video, Stephen Sondheim tells director Marianne Elliott about a scene that was cut from the show. The scene showed Bobby making a connection with a woman passing by, showing his character development and how much he "grew up."
Sondheim says the scene was cut out of town because the show was too long.
Watch the video below!
Elaine Stritch jogging and Bobby playing guitar in Central Park?! To celebrate 50 years since Company opened on Broadway #StephenSondheim reveals to Director #MarianneElliott the alternate ending that never made it to Broadway. pic.twitter.com/p28IBqDtoU- Company (@CompanyBway) April 26, 2020
Company first opened on Broadway on April 26, 1970, at the Alvin Theatre, and closed on January 1, 1972 after 705 performances and seven previews. The cast included Dean Jones, Donna McKechnie, Susan Browning, George Coe, Pamela Myers, Barbara Barrie, Charles Kimbrough, Merle Louise, Beth Howland, and Elaine Stritch.
The current revival of Company began previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 2, 2020. The show was originally set to open March 22, but has been suspended due to the current health crisis. Patti LuPone reprises her role as Joanne, with Katrina Lenk as Bobbie.
