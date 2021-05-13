VIDEO: Stephanie J. Block, Jaime Cepero, Shakina Nayfack, and L Morgan Lee Host March on Broadway Forum

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the team that planned April 22's March on Broadway is partnered with Broadway's Laura Benanti, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, and more for discussions on racism and inequity in the industry.

Yesterday, Wednesday, May 12, Stephanie J. Block joined Jaime Cepero, Shakina Nayfack, and L Morgan Lee in a conversation centered around Trans, Non-Binary, and Gender Non-Conforming Artist inclusion in the theatre industry.

The group talked about representation on both sides of the creative process from producers, directors, and writers to the performers when building a show, along with problematic role breakdowns and more.

"The fact is that this veracious appetite for representation comes from the scarcity that we are facing in our industry of just not seeing ourselves. And so the more that we have opportunities to see ourselves and to be seen, I think the [...] the less we have to worry about displacing our counterparts in the queer community," said Nayfack. "And it's really important that we learn how to be a coalition and advocate for each other and see the value in representing one another's stories. Because otherwise we can create a competition where [...] we lose site of the real enemy, which is a white suprcemacist capitalist patriarchy." Watch the full forum below!

Be sure to tune in today at 2pm ET as Sierra Boggess (@officialsierraboggess) joins Nattalyee Randall, Ryan J. Haddad, and Joshua Castille for a talk on the Deaf and Disabled community within the theatre industry and its issues with accessibility. An ASL interpreter will be present for the duration of the livestream.

"At a time where marginalized communities are doing most of the heavy lifting, it is essential for our allies to accept their role and position in dismantling white supremacy," stated March on Broadway organizers Nattalyee Randall and Courtney Daniels.

The March on Broadway took place on April 22 and was organized by Randall and Daniels, along with Jaime Cepero, Davon Williams, and Paige Levy.

The protest, as well as the upcoming livestream event, centers around the following five demands:

1. Following Scott Rudin's resignation from the Broadway League, the Actors' Equity Association must take immediate action in adding him to the "Do Not Work" list.

2. A full report on how the 2019-2020 Equity dues were spent and what percentage was spent to help conversations around diversity.

3. A full list of organizations that AEA is working with to help Black, Indigenous, and POC feel safer.

4. Specific plans of action and a timeline for how the Black Theatre Matters bill will be implemented as well as greater visibility on how the national council votes on policy.

5. Working to achieve greater inclusion for Trans, Non-Binary, and Gender Non-Conforming union members. Working to achieve greater inclusion and accessibility for Deaf and Disabled union members.