VIDEO: Start Cooking for Thanksgiving with Nina West, Marty Thomas & More on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Get cookin' with Laura Dean, Nina West and Marty Thomas!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with cooking for Thanksgiving! Join Laura Dean, Nina West and Marty Thomas and prepare dishes for a SAFE Thanksgiving. We are making popovers. If you're cooking with us, you will need popover or custard cups.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
