VIDEO: Stars in the House Kicks Off Anniversary Week- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with the kick off of Anniversary Week! Guests include Annette Bening, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Manchester, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, and more.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.