VIDEO: Spotlight on FIRST DATE Star Diana DeGarmo!

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young - former "American Idol" contestants who are married in real life - will co-star in a new virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical comedy, First Date. The production, directed by Meg Fofonoff, will stream for five performances from July 23-25 on the ticketing platform, Stellar.



First Date, which features music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and book by Austin Winsberg, tells the story of Aaron (Young) and Casey (DeGarmo), two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose, except maybe their patience and sanity. This hilariously relatable musical puts you right at the bar along with them - and all the persistent voices in their heads. While they fight the urge to call it a no-go, they suffer through every dating faux pas in the book, from awkward silences to rambling about their exes to panicking over their past. But in the end, they can't help but be curious about their chances at a second date...and maybe even finding love.

Long before she was in the public eye DeGarmo was entertaining- from Atlanta-based stage productions like Annie and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, to appearances on America's Most Talented Kid and Miss Georgia Teen.

It wasn't until 2004, at the age of 16, when DeGarmo skyrocketed to fame as the runner-up in the third season of American Idol, on which she quickly became known for her powerhouse vocals.

Soon after her run on Idol, Diana released her first solo album, "Blue Skies," which included music by Kara DioGuardi, Desmond Child, Adam Shankman, and Andreas Carlsson.

DeGarmo has made quite a name for herself in the world of musical theatre, having made her Broadway debut as Hairspray's Penny Pingleton in 2006. She has also starred in national tours of BKLYN: the Musical and 9 to 5, off-Broadway in The Toxic Avenger, and reprised her role in Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl in 2011.

In 2010, she returned to Broadway as Sheila in Diane Paulus' revival of Hair.

Diana's career has also extended to the small screen. She made her television acting debut in a six-month arc as Angelina Veneziano on The Young and the Restless.

More recently, she released her second album, Gemini, which is now available everywhere!

Up next for Diana is First Date, in which she plays Casey. With an irresistible, contemporary pop Broadway score, and filled with those cringeworthy yet priceless moments that might feel all-too familiar, First Date lets us know it's all part of the wonderful process of finding the perfect partner.