VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Nathan Lane Guest Stars on 100th Episode of THE BLACKLIST

Broadway's Nathan Lane guest stars on the next episode of NBC's THE BLACKLIST. Titled 'Abraham Stern,' the milestone 100th episode airs Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 8:00 pm/ET. Check out first-look images here and watch a sneak peek below!

In the episode, when Red (James Spader) goes on THE HUNT for a legendary treasure, he draws the attention of Abraham Stern (guest star Nathan Lane), a cunning manipulator who has devoted his life - and the lives of many innocents - to recovering the fortune that is his birthright. Meanwhile, Liz's (Megan Boone) quest sends her down a dark path, leading her to study the methods of one of the Blacklist's most dangerous criminals. Also starring DIEGO KLATTENHOFF, HARRYLennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, and Hisham Tawfiq. Clark Middleton and Aida Turturro guest star.

Lane is a six-time Emmy nominee for Outstanding Guest Actor. Among his most memorable roles are Pepper Saltzman on MODERN FAMILY, and appearances in 3O ROCK, THE GOOD WIFE and THE PEOPLE V O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIMESTORY.

The actor will soon make his return to Broadway in the 2018 revival of ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES. Other Broadway credits include THE FRONT PAGE, IT'S ONLY A PLAY, THE NANCE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY WAITING FOR GODOT, THE ODD COUPLE and THE PRODUCERS.

Photo by: Will Hart/NBC

