VIDEO: Skylar Astin Sings 'Touch Me' From SPRING AWAKENING

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Skylar Astin took to Instagram to perform a cover of Touch Me from Spring Awakening. Astin played Georg in the original Broadway cast of the musical.

Watch the video below!

Astin played Georg in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, and recently played Finch in the Kennedy Center's concert production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie. He also appeared in the Encores Off-Center production of Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater in 2016, as well as Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019.

On screen, he played Greg on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and appeared in the film Pitch Perfect.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You