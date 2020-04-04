VIDEO: Sir Patrick Stewart Continues Shakespeare Sonnet Series, With Sonnet 16
Patrick Stewart is continuing his #ASonnetADay posts on Twitter. This time he is reading Sonnet 16.
Check out the latest video below!
Sonnet 16. Here goes. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/CqxHwpuSNa- Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 4, 2020
See his other readings here, here, here, here, and here!
Patrick Stewart is a three-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony Award nominee for his distinguished stage work, and has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for his work across television and film.
For his celebrated stage work, Stewart won his first of three Olivier Awards for his performance in Antony and Cleopatra in 1979, which also marked the start of his unprecedented run with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). He went on to appear in over sixty RSC productions, including his Olivier-winning turn as 'Claudius' in Hamlet.
Stewart's other Broadway and West End appearances include Macbeth (Tony nomination); repertory productions of Pinter's No Man's Land and Beckett's Waiting for Godot opposite Ian McKellen; The Caretaker; A Life in the Theatre; The Master Builder; THE RIDE Down Mt. Morgan; The Merchant of Venice; Twelfth Night; and The Tempest. He won an Olivier, Drama Desk and What's OnStage Award for his acclaimed and oft-performed adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which Stewart created as a solo show and in which he portrays over 40 characters.
