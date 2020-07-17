VIDEO: Sing Out Loud with the Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up

Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.

This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Yvette Monique Clark and Michael James Roy! Tune in today at 4pm to join the piano party!

If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney and company a tip or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!

Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC. (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen)

Yvette Monique Clark has performed in her cabaret, "Let's Give Em Something To Talk About", to sold out audiences, Gun and Powder, Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Café, and The Wiz. But when she's not on the road you can find her singing and slinging cocktails at Marie's Crisis Café. (Venmo: @Yvette-Clark / paypal.me/yvetteclark1969

Michael James Roy is a music director and performer in New York City. He has musically directed new works for a number of festivals in New York including NYMF and Fringe. Michael has also worked extensively all over the country teaching choral music and musical theater, including Creative Planet School of the Arts & Ridgecrest Middle School in California, The Youth Theater Program at the Palace Theater and Peacock Players in New Hampshire, Drury High School and MCLA in Western Massachusetts and Little Red/Elisabeth Irwin High School in New York City. When he's not performing, Michael also teaches private piano lessons. (Venmo: @MichaelJames-Roy / paypal.me/MichaelJamesRoy )

